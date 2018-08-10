A ‘Simpsons Movie’ Sequel And ‘Family Guy’ Film Are Reportedly In Development

Back in 2013, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said that The Simpsons Movie “killed us” (it took years to make and “stole animators” from the show) and that a sequel wasn’t anyone’s current priority. Director David Silverman was a little more optimistic: he confessed that it could happen, but maybe not for “another 10, 15 years.” The timeline may have since been pushed up, though.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a sequel to 2007’s The Simpsons Movie is “in development,” along with the previously-announced Bob’s Burgers “epic [big screen] adventure” and a Family Guy feature-length film (it’s 45 minutes of plot and 45 minutes of Conway Twitty singing).

[20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider] Snider has emphasized a revamp of Fox’s approach to animation, bringing in a new partner to replace an expired deal with DreamWorks Animation after it was acquired by Comcast Corp. The film studio is partnering with the Fox television studio on a big-screen adaptation of the animated series Bob’s Burgers, a second Simpsons movie in development, and a Family Guy film that would mix animation with live action, said people with knowledge of the projects. (Via)

The Simpsons Movie was a huge commercial success (it made over $520 million at the box office) and if you consider the film as one very long episode, it would rank among the funniest episodes in the post-Golden Age period. (“Tousle my hair, Mr. Hanks” is a surprisingly useful quote.) So, The Simpsons team would only make a sequel if it was a “really great movie,” producer Al Jean said, and not “anything that we did purely for the money.” Considering the show has been on for 29-going-on-30 seasons, with many more to come, I don’t think they have to worry about the all ighty ollar.

