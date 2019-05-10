Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Family Guy‘s 20-year anniversary season comes to an end this Sunday, May 12. In the episode, Brian suggests renaming Quahog’s high school from James Woods Regional High School to Adam West High, in honor of Mayor West (voiced by Batman great Adam West, who passed away in 2017) and because James Woods has turned into a “political troll and a maniac on Twitter.” Peter approves of the idea, and offers to make a dedication video to remind everyone how great Mayor West was. The memorial, set to Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting,” is half Family Guy clips and half Peter making increasingly difficult trick shots, including one off an old lady… who gets murdered by the basketball.

Family Guy distancing itself from actor James Woods is in line with the show’s recent evolution. “If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they’re going to have a few differences,” executive producer Alec Sulkin said this year. “Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable.” He was specifically referring to regrettable early-season(s) gay jokes, but I’m not sure Family Guy wants to be involved with this guy, either.

Besides, I’d rather go to Batman High than Guy From Hercules High, anyway.