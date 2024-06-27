When Does ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Come Out On Apple TV+?

The dad shows are strong on Apple TV+, and there is also plenty of room for addictive spy shows on the streaming services elsewhere. Fortunately, Slow Horses has been cranking out seasons in rapid succession, so that we have been having a steady supply of not only Gary Oldman’s farts but also his grumpfests.

Can you blame spymaster Jackson Lamb for being cantankerous? He’s running the joint where British intelligence agents go to serve their career purgatory, and life for them is filled with the dullest of administrative tasks, until, well, it isn’t. These agents inadvertently end up tending to matters that are of the utmost importance to the fabric of society, and the fourth season will follow Mick Herron’s fourth Slough Horses book, Spook Street. Now for the most important question.