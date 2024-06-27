The dad shows are strong on Apple TV+, and there is also plenty of room for addictive spy shows on the streaming services elsewhere. Fortunately, Slow Horses has been cranking out seasons in rapid succession, so that we have been having a steady supply of not only Gary Oldman’s farts but also his grumpfests.
Can you blame spymaster Jackson Lamb for being cantankerous? He’s running the joint where British intelligence agents go to serve their career purgatory, and life for them is filled with the dullest of administrative tasks, until, well, it isn’t. These agents inadvertently end up tending to matters that are of the utmost importance to the fabric of society, and the fourth season will follow Mick Herron’s fourth Slough Horses book, Spook Street. Now for the most important question.
When Does Slow Horses Season 4 Come Out On Apple TV+?
The series returns on September 4, 2024 with two episodes. Then weekly arrivals will take place until the season finale on October 2. According to Apple TV+, “This season opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.” Sounds like a banger, and I’m not talking about the farts.
Slow Horses co-stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke, Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Saskia Reeves, Jonathan Pryce, Steven Waddington, and Paul Higgins.