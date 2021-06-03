If you’re a fan of comics, games, movies, animation, sci-fi, fantasy, monsters, ninjas, and/or giant mechs, boy do we have fantastic news for you. Starting June 7, Netflix is hosting its first-ever “Geeked Week,” a week-long celebration of geek culture and fandom in which Netflix will be providing fans with exclusive first looks at upcoming Netflix series, interviews, and merch. Since this is the event’s first year, we wanted to provide you with a bit of information about Netflix Geeked, just what Geeked Week will entail, and, of course, how you can watch it. (Also, here’s more if you’re interested in following all of this summer’s numerous geek-y expos, conferences, and festivals.)

What is Netflix Geeked?

For those unfamiliar with Netflix Geeked, it is a Twitter account you definitely should be following if you’re someone who considers yourself a part of any fandom (think Marvel, Star Wars, video games, anime, zombies… the list is nearly infinite). The account shares trailers, updates, and some pretty funny posts about all of Netflix “geeky” series and films, such as The Witcher, Castlevania, Stanger Things, Lucifer, and Army of the Dead. It’s honestly a great way to stay up to date on all your favorite series, as well as find the new ones that all your friends are talking about.

patiently awaiting the return of the drip pic.twitter.com/3Wg2t2Gtni — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 1, 2021

What is Netflix Geeked Week?

Netflix Geeked Week is a free online event running from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11. Each day of the week, the party starts live at 9am PST, and runs nearly all day until the stream repeats itself at 6pm PST. According to the official Netflix Geeked Week website, the event “promises lots of excitement about our Netflix genre slate, including major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and much more. Each Geeked Week day will be broadly themed to different genres: film, comic books, fantasy, anime/animation and gaming.”

So what should I expect to see during Geeked Week?

First and foremost, some pretty decent hosts and guest stars. Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi are hosting the festivities with special guest hosts popping in throughout the week — guests like Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please. Since each day is designated to a certain genre, let’s break it down that way.

As far as films go, Gunpowder Milkshake, The Fear Street Trilogy, and Kate will all be making an appearance. There’s also a ton of Netflix original films coming this year that fit the “geeky” bill, meaning we could see Awake, America: The Motion Picture, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Last Mercenary, and — if young adult romances are included — The Kissing Booth 3 and He’s All That.

When it comes to comics, expect to see a lot of news. First and foremost, we’re for sure going to hear more about The Sandman, Umbrella Academy, Lucifer, and Sweet Tooth, the later of which is coming this weekend. We’re also most likely going to hear more about Netflix’s delve into the “Millarverse,” or the collected works of comic book legend Mark Millar including Super Crooks, America Jesus, and The Magic Order. The second season of Locke and Key is also set to come out this year, making it a likely candidate for a trailer.