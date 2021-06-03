If you’re a fan of comics, games, movies, animation, sci-fi, fantasy, monsters, ninjas, and/or giant mechs, boy do we have fantastic news for you. Starting June 7, Netflix is hosting its first-ever “Geeked Week,” a week-long celebration of geek culture and fandom in which Netflix will be providing fans with exclusive first looks at upcoming Netflix series, interviews, and merch. Since this is the event’s first year, we wanted to provide you with a bit of information about Netflix Geeked, just what Geeked Week will entail, and, of course, how you can watch it. (Also, here’s more if you’re interested in following all of this summer’s numerous geek-y expos, conferences, and festivals.)
What is Netflix Geeked?
For those unfamiliar with Netflix Geeked, it is a Twitter account you definitely should be following if you’re someone who considers yourself a part of any fandom (think Marvel, Star Wars, video games, anime, zombies… the list is nearly infinite). The account shares trailers, updates, and some pretty funny posts about all of Netflix “geeky” series and films, such as The Witcher, Castlevania, Stanger Things, Lucifer, and Army of the Dead. It’s honestly a great way to stay up to date on all your favorite series, as well as find the new ones that all your friends are talking about.
patiently awaiting the return of the drip pic.twitter.com/3Wg2t2Gtni
— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 1, 2021
What is Netflix Geeked Week?
Netflix Geeked Week is a free online event running from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11. Each day of the week, the party starts live at 9am PST, and runs nearly all day until the stream repeats itself at 6pm PST. According to the official Netflix Geeked Week website, the event “promises lots of excitement about our Netflix genre slate, including major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and much more. Each Geeked Week day will be broadly themed to different genres: film, comic books, fantasy, anime/animation and gaming.”
So what should I expect to see during Geeked Week?
First and foremost, some pretty decent hosts and guest stars. Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi are hosting the festivities with special guest hosts popping in throughout the week — guests like Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please. Since each day is designated to a certain genre, let’s break it down that way.
As far as films go, Gunpowder Milkshake, The Fear Street Trilogy, and Kate will all be making an appearance. There’s also a ton of Netflix original films coming this year that fit the “geeky” bill, meaning we could see Awake, America: The Motion Picture, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Last Mercenary, and — if young adult romances are included — The Kissing Booth 3 and He’s All That.
When it comes to comics, expect to see a lot of news. First and foremost, we’re for sure going to hear more about The Sandman, Umbrella Academy, Lucifer, and Sweet Tooth, the later of which is coming this weekend. We’re also most likely going to hear more about Netflix’s delve into the “Millarverse,” or the collected works of comic book legend Mark Millar including Super Crooks, America Jesus, and The Magic Order. The second season of Locke and Key is also set to come out this year, making it a likely candidate for a trailer.
In anime/animation, we can expect to see Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Castlevania (perhaps a spin-off announcement?), Cowboy Bebop, and Godzilla: Singular Point. In addition, we are anticipating more news on TRESE, Beaststars, Baki Hanma, Hilda, Spriggan, Disenchantment, and Vampire in the Garden, all of which are coming in 2021. Fingers crossed we also get some news on some of Netflix’s biggest animated series confirmed for new seasons but still without release dates, such as The Midnight Gospel, Blood of Zeus, and Aggretsuko.
Based on the above divisions, the fantasy lineup seems like it’s going to encompass a lot — including things we might not think of as fantasy. In fact, it might be more realistic to think of this category as fiction, as shows like Cobra Kai and La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) have no real place in the above sections but have already been confirmed for Geeked Week. In addition, we are for sure seeing more on Vikings: Valhalla, and will likely be updated on the status of shows like Warrior Nun, Cursed and Shadow and Bone.
And lastly, the confirmed properties for gaming include The Witcher, The Cuphead Show, Riot Studio’s League of Legends-based show Arcane, and Resident Evil. However, we know Netflix has more up their sleeves and we’ll be seeing more than a mere Witcher season 2 trailer. As of right now, Netflix has series and films based on Mega Man, Beyond Good and Evil, Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed, DOTA, Devil May Cry, The Division, Sonic the Hedgehog, Final Fantasy, and Cyberpunk 2077 all in the works. While we’re definitely not expecting to see all of these make an appearance, we’d put at least a couple on your bingo card. It’s also worth noting the games day is partnering with Summer Game Fest, meaning we might hear some unexpectedly big announcements.
Okay, I’m in. How do I watch it?
Geeked Week will be streaming basically everywhere. You can tune into Geeked Week on Netflix’s YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok accounts. In addition, Netflix is allowing streams to co-stream the event, meaning you can probably catch your favorite geeky Twitch streamers commentating. Netflix is encouraging folks to follow the accounts now for updates and reminders.