WARNING: This post contains spoilers for ‘Castlevania.’ Consider yourself warned if you have not seen it yet.

After four seasons, Netflix’s Castlevania has come to a close, and for the first time in a long time, all seems well in Wallachia, which uh… still feels weird to say. Yes, after years of bloodshed and betrayal, the series ended with the unexpected twist of happy endings for most of the show’s main characters. Dracula and Lisa are alive (well, kind of) and reunited, Trevor and Sypha are expecting their first child, and Alucard is brushing up on both his uncle and romance skills while also helping establish the settlement of Belmont. For our band of heroes, anti-heroes, villains, and all those who have waded between the three, their stories have reached a neat and tidy end. However, where there is an end there is a new beginning, and it sounds like Netflix knows that too.

According to a Deadline report released earlier this year, the Castlevania showrunners are looking to create a spin-off series following the current show’s conclusion. While nothing has been confirmed and we have no idea what a spin-off might entail, we do have ideas, primarily due to two things. For starters, in the series of games Castlevania is based on, lineage is a really, really big deal. Secondly, while the Netflix series followed Trevor Belmont, two other Belmonts are arguably of more importance to the series: Simon and Richter. Interestingly enough, we’ve already met one of these characters — well, kind of.

In the 2013 reboot of the Castlevania game series, the series’ main protagonist Simon was revealed to be the child of Trevor and Sypha Belmont. Seeing as Sypha is pregnant at the show’s end, it’s extremely likely the child she is carrying is Simon, and, if this is the case, that happy ending I mentioned might not be happy for very long. In the 2013 game Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, we discover that Trevor and Sypha were brutally murdered by Dracula when he was six years old, leaving Simon alone with his lust for revenge on the vampire. Following Simon’s story — and thus the early Castlevania games — seems the most likely option for Netflix, but there is another option as well: Richter.

Richter Belmont’s lineage is not as firmly established in the games, but it could be that he is Simon’s son, which would make a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night series a cool as hell option for Netflix. Widely regarded as the most iconic Castlevania game, Symphony of the Night follows Alucard as he attempts to rescue or stop a possessed Richter. Since Alucard is already such a beloved character, a series revolving around his attempts to protect the family he feels indebted to — especially after his father killed his former best friends and left Simon parentless — would be an incredibly moving way to go about a spin-off series.

Regardless of how Netflix goes about it, one thing is certain: if a new show is half as good as the original Castlevania series is, it’ll be well worth watching. Now, if you’ve read all this, hopefully you’ve already given the final season a watch by now, but if not, the Castlevania series finale is available to watch now over on Netflix, and you should definitely see how everything ends for yourself.