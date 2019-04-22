HBO

Arya and Gendry had sex! Daenerys learned she’s related to Jon Snow! Bran revealed what the Night King wants. Brienne became a knight! Tormund told everyone why he has a thing for tall women! What an episode of Game of Thrones, but the most exciting thing to happen in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” involved the silent return of a fan-favorite character. Look at the Good Boy who joined Jon, Samwell, and Dolorous Edd on the walls of Winterfell as they reminisced about their fallen brothers (but not that rat Olly) in the Night’s Watch.

It’s Ghost! Jon’s direwolf, who hasn’t been seen since season six, was supposed to show up last season, but the scene was cut for being too “expensive.” Ghost was in fine form in last night’s episode, though, looking regal as hell. This won’t be his last appearance, either. “He has a fair amount of screen time in season eight,” Thrones visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer said during the offseason. “He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in season eight.” He added that the direwolves are “tough because you don’t want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways.”

Bauer and the rest of his team might be the only ones who are happy that of the six original direwolf pups, only two are still alive. It saves them a lot of time. Everyone else was thrilled to see Ghost, but also confused why he didn’t get more screentime. Or why he was never acknowledged. #JusticeForGhost.