How Netflix And ‘OITNB’ Changed What Dramedies Look Like On TV

Nearly a decade ago, Netflix took a chance on a prison dramedy that sought to fundamentally change our perception of women living behind bars. It was a big swing for a still-in-its-infancy streaming platform that was already swimming against the tide of weekly network formulas, a practical hail-mary when you considered who and what the show was about.

We’d seen prison dramas on TV before, of course, but those were testosterone-packed prestige outings and cliffhanger-infused escapist plots — shows that almost solely focused on male, often white, protagonists with a hand so heavy, we’re surprised the words “awards bait” didn’t come stamped on every episode script. But Orange Is The New Black was different, other, a rare unicorn of a show that dared to expand the kind of characters and storylines we’d come to expect from the “prison genre.”

It’s just too bad we never quite knew how to define it.

There are differing opinions on when the word “dramedy” emerged as a catch-all term for TV shows that failed to conform neatly to the boxes of “comedy” and “drama” that awards voters had long used to qualify them. Some might point to Norman Lear, others to Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in Moonlighting but few shows have asked us to question the methods by which we categorize stories on TV quite like OITNB. In fact, early in its run, the acclaimed Netflix series faced serious issues earning a spot at the table come awards season because voters just couldn’t decide how to define it.

A mix of gallows humor and intense, heartwrenching character beats, OITNB used its main character, a WASP from New York City named Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), as a “trojan horse” for the more interesting, radically progressive storytelling it desperately wanted to tell. Chapman was a well-to-do white woman, about to serve time for her involvement in a drug smuggling case that took place a decade prior to the start of the show. Her fish-out-of-water status in those early episodes helped us all acclimate to the jarring realities of life behind bars — the cold showers, the strange bunkmates, the threat of a graphic reminder lurking in your morning English muffin should you insult the line cook. Chapman was a privileged elitist, performatively woke but woefully ignorant when it came to her own prejudices, something that grew more grating as time went on — but she’s also how most of the humor that helped to establish those first few seasons of the show was mined and delivered to audiences.

After all, the average viewer tuning into Jenji Kohan’s semi-biographical examination of the prison industrial complex had never stepped foot in this kind of closed ecosystem before. Maybe they were expecting a gladiator-style arena with dangerous women constantly at each other’s throats, or the kind of line-drawing gang wars that seemed to populate so many male-centric sagas behind bars. Instead, they were treated to something revolutionary — and authentic, unexaggerated peek into the domestic squabbles and inhumane injustices that didn’t feel all that removed from everyday life.

But it was Piper’s “babe-in-the-cell-block-woods” attitude that sold that introduction, at least comedically. We laughed as she bemoaned the very real possibility she might be forced to brawl with an elderly Russian cook with back issues, we cringed as she endured the Shakespearean love sonnet enthusiastically performed by Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren (Uzo Aduba). We may have even felt a twinge of sympathy before snickering at how she was forced to clean up someone’s bodily fluids with generic maxi pads. And if the inherent comedy, the situational ridiculousness of that initial run blinded us a bit to the trauma and hardship these women faced, subsequent seasons made sure to remind us that OITNB was funny, yes, but it also packed a hell of a dramatic punch.

The show achieved that feat in a variety of ways. Its biggest change was diverting attention away from Piper’s continuous struggles to acclimate and divvying it up amongst a cast whose diversity still feels revolutionary to witness on TV, even eight years later. We learned more about these women with Kohan relying heavily on flashbacks to give their stories weight. We connected with Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) as her struggles with addiction and an uncaring mother were laid bare. We broke for Poussey (Samira Wiley) whose strict military upbringing conflicted with her choice in romantic partners. We felt as frustrated and disillusioned with the notion of the “American dream” as Sophia (Laverne Cox) when she resorted to credit card theft in order to pay for her hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery. We questioned everything we thought we knew about the bubbly, lovable Morello (Yael Stone) when it was revealed she’d fabricated a happily-ever-after ending with her ex that saw her breaking into his house, taking a bath, and trying on his wife’s clothes.