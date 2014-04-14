Grumpy Cat Wore Pharrell’s Hat To The MTV Movie Awards. We’ve Reached Peak Internet.

Just when we think Grumpy Cat can’t get any cuter, she shows up at last night’s MTV Movie Awards wearing a very familiar hat. It appears to be the scaled-down version of Pharrell’s Hat, the mountie hat which sparked a meme when Pharrell Williams wore it to the Grammys.
Who wore it better? Grumpy Cat, obviously. Always choose Grumpy Cat. Just look at her:
So majestic.
So perturbed.
So over it.
Exactly how we feel about award shows. She really is the Ron Swanson of cats.
Grumpy Cat is a national treasure. I mean, THAT FACE.
I’m glad we’re all in agreement about that hat, Tardar Sauce.
how is this cat still a thing?
I’m still not sick of this meme, and I’m kinda embarrassed about that fact.
i could never get tired of this cat.
I bet that cat gets so much pussy.
I’m waiting for Pharrell’s Hat to release a sex tape.