Grumpy Cat Wore Pharrell’s Hat To The MTV Movie Awards. We’ve Reached Peak Internet.

04.14.14 7 Comments
Just when we think Grumpy Cat can’t get any cuter, she shows up at last night’s MTV Movie Awards wearing a very familiar hat. It appears to be the scaled-down version of Pharrell’s Hat, the mountie hat which sparked a meme when Pharrell Williams wore it to the Grammys.

Who wore it better? Grumpy Cat, obviously. Always choose Grumpy Cat. Just look at her:

So majestic.

So perturbed.

So over it.

Exactly how we feel about award shows. She really is the Ron Swanson of cats.

