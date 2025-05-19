All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw new Rihanna at last and Rico Nasty following the beat of her own drum. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Rihanna — “Friend Of Mine” Finally, new Rihanna music! It’s not a new album: “Friend Of Mine” is a straightforward (it’s mostly Rihanna repeating the phrase “Feel like a friend of mine”) Smurfs movie cut, but at the very least, it’s just nice to hear her voice again. Latto — “Somebody” After last summer’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto is back with her first new music of the year. Is a new album coming? TBD, but in the meantime, we’ll take the smooth “Somebody.”

Giveon — “Rather Be” We got some new Giveon in February, and now he’s hopefully building up to an album with another single last week, the lush and romantic “Rather Be.” Bossman Dlow — “Hit” Feat. Gucci Mane Dlow, a 2024 XXL Freshman pick, had a viral hit last year with “Get In With Me.” He’s setting up for a big 2025, too, with last week’s Gucci Mane meet-up “Hit.”

Lola Young — “One Thing” The “Messy” singer is so far turning in a strong 2025 after her viral breakout last year. Her latest is last week’s “One Thing,” and as Uproxx’s Josh Kurp notes, “The chorus packs a punch, not unlike the swing Young takes while sparring in a boxing ring in the song’s music video.” Jin — “Don’t Say You Love Me” BTS’ reunion isn’t here yet, but it hasn’t felt like much of a break with group members releasing new music as often as they’ve been. The latest comes from Jin, who dropped the vulnerable “Don’t Say You Love Me” last week.

Ekkstacy — “If I Had A Gun” Canadian favorite Ekkstacy was nominated for Breakthrough Artist Or Group Of The Year at this year’s Juno Awards, a sign that he’s been on an upward trajectory lately. That carried on last week with a new album, Forever, which quickly followed last year’s self-titled effort. Rico Nasty — “Crash” Rico Nasty is on famed pop-punk label Fueled By Ramen now, and the versatile rapper isn’t afraid to let that side of herself shine through, like on last week’s Lethal highlight “Crash.”