The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from JID, Leikeli47, and Stormzy.

Okay, so, I fudged it a bit. JID didn’t put out a new single this week, per se, but he did put out a moody trailer for his new album, God Does Like Ugly, which, for the purposes of this week’s column, is enough for top billing in my book. We’ve been waiting on word for this thing for almost too long, and now that we know it’s on the way, it’s worth celebrating.

Elsewhere, some of the genre’s most adventurous genre benders have made grand returns after some time away. That includes Leikeli47, who not only ditched her signature mask, but also announced the impending release of her long-delayed album, For Promotional Use Only, with “Soft Serve.”

It also includes Stormzy, who returned to his gritty grime roots with his “Sorry Rach!” freestyle.

Russ inched a another single closer to Wild with the video for “Crazy.”

And That Mexican OT teamed up with Lil Wayne for the lighthearted “Baby Mad At Me.”

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 9, 2025.