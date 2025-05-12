All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw PinkPantheress drop off a pleasing appetizer and The Weeknd grab the ascending Doechii for a feature. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Kali Uchis — “All I Can Say” After delivering one of 2024’s best albums (according to the Uproxx Music Critics Poll), Kali Uchis is already back with a new project. Sincerely, (that comma is part of the title) is out now and it’s highlighted by dreamy tracks like “All I Can Say.” Rosé — “Messy” The F1 movie has quite the soundtrack and among the artists featured is Blackpink’s Rosé. Her contribution is “Messy,” a dynamic ballad that’s anything but.

PinkPantheress — “Illegal” It’s not quite a new album, but PinkPantheress’ new 20-minute EP Fancy That is a still a welcomed amuse-bouches. She tends to go short anyway, but there are still highlights like the jittery and smooth “Illegal” to be had. Tyla — “Bliss” While we wait for that Tyla rap song, the South African singer has unveiled “Bliss.” It’s a sultry track that sees Tyla in a celebratory mood over something special she’s found.

The Weeknd — “Timeless (Remix)” Feat. Playboi Carti and Doechii It is Doechii’s moment right now and The Weeknd sees that. The latter dropped “Timeless” with Playboi Carti last year, and now he’s added Doechii to a fiery new remix. Fiona Apple — “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” New Fiona Apple music is a treat given how rarely it tends to come around, but the circumstances surrounding her latest aren’t as sweet: “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” is inspired by years Apple has spent court-watching and seeing what the bail system can do to people and families.

Kid Cudi — “Neverland” Kid Cudi seems to be always trying something new, so you can’t really predict what a new song from him will sound like. His latest, last week’s “Neverland,” hearkens back a bit to his folky Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven era, but with some hip-hop and poppy production added to the mix. André 3000 — “Off Rhythm Laughter” No, André 3000 still isn’t rapping again yet, but he does have more new music. Last week, he unexpectedly released 7 Piano Sketches, an EP that doesn’t have bars, but does have André expressing himself through the ivories.