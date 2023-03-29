While Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling continues to spew anti-trans rhetoric (a recent Onion headline: “Harry Potter Fan Always Dreamed Of Receiving Magical Defamation Letter From J.K. Rowling”), Daniel Radcliffe is hosting a roundtable for transgender and non-binary youth.

The first episode of The Trevor Project series, “Sharing Spaces,” features “six trans and nonbinary young people who sit down with Radcliffe to have a candid, vulnerable, and illuminating conversation about their unique lived experiences.” You can watch the trailer above.

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly,” Radcliffe said in a statement. “It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people. At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids.”

Radcliffe doesn’t mention Rowling by name in the trailer (it’s not about her; it’s about the LGBTQ community), but he did previously respond to comments she’s made on Twitter. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” he wrote.

The first episode of “Sharing Spaces” premieres on YouTube at 9 a.m. EST on Friday, March 31, the Transgender Day of Visibility.