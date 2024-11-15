Goodbyes are never easy, even for the undead. And yet, the cast of What We Do In The Shadows is gearing up to do just that, bid farewell to their bloody little mockumentary that’s survived long past its expiration date.

“We really shouldn’t have made it this far,” Harvey Guillén tells UPROXX of the show’s incredible six season run. “But we did because our fans stood by us through some really tough times.”

Multiple industry strikes, a global pandemic, too many shutdowns to count, and a cache of critics skeptical that the FX spinoff could reanimate the bones of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s cult comedy to erect something fresh and sentient — WWDITS has cheated death more times than some of the vamps who populate its macabre, ridiculous fantasy world. But then again, the show has always been about reinvention.

From the undead relics cracking open their coffins every evening hoping to assimilate into (and then conquer) their modern Staten Island community to their human caretaker, Guillén’s Guillermo de la Cruz, who’s waffled between pining for immortality and slaying those who have it with each new season – evolution has always been the point. Even as their bodies, their questionable morals, and their societal conceits feel stuck in the past, time moves forward. Guillén’s learning that, confronting the end of the series that effectively put him on the map, and then digging up those feelings every time he does an interview like this one.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” Guillén tells us while recounting his final day on set. They were filming a particularly difficult scene for his character that wraps up Guillermo’s winding arc and left Guillén “destroyed.” At the same time, the cast was celebrating co-star Matt Berry’s birthday, which is just one day before his own. When filming went past midnight, the crew threw a party for Guillén as well, a bittersweet send-off for show he put his life into. Literally.

No one worked harder to promote the series than Guillén. He created an after-show to drum up excitement for its first few seasons. He met with the network’s marketing team to share ideas on how to promote it on social media. He created an entire backstory for his character, a man originally intended to be decades older, gifting him his last name, his Mexican heritage, and more.

“Everything’s worth it,” he says. “If you put your heart into something, whatever the outcome is, even if we didn’t get accolades and whatnot, it’s all worth it. [I’ll] look back and never regret all the heart that I put into it.”

“I do that with all my projects,” Guillén explains. “I like to take risks, but I always stand behind the work.”