Despite the series creators’ insistence on their having a plan, HBO’s Westworld proved to be one of the most confusing hours of weekly television during its second season. Not only did some of its stars not know what was happening, but ratings also began to suffer towards the end of season two. Even so, a third season is on the way, and according to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, the complaints about the show’s increasingly confusing storylines are largely unfounded. Or, at least that’s what he told reporters gathered at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Wednesday.
“I’m not sure I would agree that the backlash was ‘widespread,'” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “What I love about Westworld is that the people love it really love it. Even the people who dislike it feel the need to discuss it and talk about it and let you know they dislike and debate it.” Bloys also added that “for a show to arouse that kind of feeling, that’s what we want.” Even so, what about the complaints from fans and critics alike?
“We sent out the first five episodes [to critics] and most of the reviews felt the storytelling had been clarified. Look it’s not for casual viewers. It requires your attention. [Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy] like to challenge their viewers and many feel they are rewarded by that. It’s a unique show and that’s what we look for.”
Maybe that’s true. Then again, considering that Westworld stars like Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris weren’t entirely sure what Nolan and Joy were up to during the season two shoot, who knows? After all, Uproxx published a weekly column about the series titled “The Westworld Confusion Index” for a reason.
If you don’t have a phone in your hand the whole time and you actually pay attention, it really isn’t confusing.
I don’t honestly get this consensus about the show being confusing. You do need to watch an entire season in order to understand how the plot fits together, but the way the story is told in thematic movements really doesn’t cause “confusion” intentionally. I’d call it mystery. Which is a problem for some but not for me. I enjoy watching it all come together.
Does Uproxx not understand what Ed Harris and Evan Rachel Wood meant when they said they didn’t know what was going on while filming? They were remarking about how the way in which they filmed their scenes made it confusing for them to get what “time” they were performing in. It isn’t hard to get. Just like Westworld isn’t hard to get if you pay attention.
I had no trouble following the plot. The only problem I have with this series is that just like with Jonathan Nolan’s other movies and TV shows there’s an ever present pungent aroma of pretentiousness. He’s trying to make this show look way smarter than it is. When you strip down all the twists, time shifts and overdramatized conversations it’s actually a painfully banal plot dragged out over 10 hours. And the way season 2 ended I have a feeling season 3 is going to jump the shark.
Still funny cause I thought Season 2 was way more entertaining and engaging than Season 1 was (mostly when they focused on a sole character/group in an episode) but they really really love doing the bullshit mystery box storytelling thing more and by the finale, that well had dried up. Season 3 does not look promising now.