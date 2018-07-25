HBO

Despite the series creators’ insistence on their having a plan, HBO’s Westworld proved to be one of the most confusing hours of weekly television during its second season. Not only did some of its stars not know what was happening, but ratings also began to suffer towards the end of season two. Even so, a third season is on the way, and according to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, the complaints about the show’s increasingly confusing storylines are largely unfounded. Or, at least that’s what he told reporters gathered at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure I would agree that the backlash was ‘widespread,'” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “What I love about Westworld is that the people love it really love it. Even the people who dislike it feel the need to discuss it and talk about it and let you know they dislike and debate it.” Bloys also added that “for a show to arouse that kind of feeling, that’s what we want.” Even so, what about the complaints from fans and critics alike?

“We sent out the first five episodes [to critics] and most of the reviews felt the storytelling had been clarified. Look it’s not for casual viewers. It requires your attention. [Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy] like to challenge their viewers and many feel they are rewarded by that. It’s a unique show and that’s what we look for.”

Maybe that’s true. Then again, considering that Westworld stars like Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris weren’t entirely sure what Nolan and Joy were up to during the season two shoot, who knows? After all, Uproxx published a weekly column about the series titled “The Westworld Confusion Index” for a reason.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)