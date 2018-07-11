HBO

Sure, the creators of HBO’s Westworld are still claiming that, in true Lost fashion, they’ve had a plan all along for how the increasingly confusing series will play out. If the showrunners are sharing these details with their cast, however, recent interviews with some of the series’ ensemble members have suggested otherwise. Speaking with Huffington Post last month, Ed Harris admitted “there’s a lot of it that I don’t always understand.” When asked about these comments by Vulture, Evan Rachel Wood pretty much said the same thing.

“I had no idea what was happening in season two. At all. And we shot out of order,” she said. “I mean, it was insane to be an actor on season two. I don’t know how I feel about it.” The interview here indicates that Wood laughed after admitting she didn’t know how she felt about being kept in the dark, but still… yeesh. Oh, and she kept going:

“But it was a ride. We stopped reading the call sheets. We would show up and Jeffrey [Wright] and I would ask what episode we were in. It was kind of that level of — we just lived in the moment in whatever scene that we were doing, and that’s how we made it.”

Can’t wait for season three!

