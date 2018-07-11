‘Westworld’ Star Evan Rachel Wood Legitimately Had ‘No Idea What Was Happening’ In Season 2

#HBO #Westworld
News & Culture Writer
07.11.18 4 Comments

HBO

Sure, the creators of HBO’s Westworld are still claiming that, in true Lost fashion, they’ve had a plan all along for how the increasingly confusing series will play out. If the showrunners are sharing these details with their cast, however, recent interviews with some of the series’ ensemble members have suggested otherwise. Speaking with Huffington Post last month, Ed Harris admitted “there’s a lot of it that I don’t always understand.” When asked about these comments by Vulture, Evan Rachel Wood pretty much said the same thing.

“I had no idea what was happening in season two. At all. And we shot out of order,” she said. “I mean, it was insane to be an actor on season two. I don’t know how I feel about it.” The interview here indicates that Wood laughed after admitting she didn’t know how she felt about being kept in the dark, but still… yeesh. Oh, and she kept going:

“But it was a ride. We stopped reading the call sheets. We would show up and Jeffrey [Wright] and I would ask what episode we were in. It was kind of that level of — we just lived in the moment in whatever scene that we were doing, and that’s how we made it.”

Can’t wait for season three!

HBO

(Via Vulture)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Westworld
TAGSED HARRISevan rachel woodHBOwestworld

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP