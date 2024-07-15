Fans of House of the Dragon can largely agree that the dragons deserve better than being collateral damage of their riders’ war. Following the Battle at Rook’s Rest, that sentiment stayed alive as Team Green returned to parade the head of “traitor” dragon Meleyes in King’s Landing. Additionally, the procession bore the (barely alive) burnt body of King Aegon II before the council handed Aemond the regency over Queen Alicent, and yep, there might be mommy issues that motivated Aemond to take this path of attempted fratricide.

Aemond is arguably a product (as indefensible as his actions are) of his upbringing (endless bullying, being blinded, a distant mother). And that he took out his own brother and pushed past his mother to take power is only one display of the Targaryen legacy at work this week. (Also, did Aegon really say “mommy” when Alicent left his bedside? Too many layers here.)

Meanwhile, Daemon spends this episode being haunted at Harrenhal, where his latest dream might have revealed his own unresolved issues: he’s shown having carnal relations with a blonde woman who is revealed to be his own mother (and that of Viserys), Princess Alyssa Targaryen. Of course, Daemon is already married to his niece, so what transpires here should not be entirely surprising to viewers. After all, fans are already very familiar with how Targaryens have engaged in their customs over the centuries. However, the act of incest continues to justifiably give fans the ick.

As a result, viewers recoiled on social media, and “I’ll never get used to seeing incest on this show” was only the beginning.

I’ll never get used to seeing incest on this show. Just nasty Daemon #DemDragons #Dragonsyall pic.twitter.com/HeMYti6HZ7 — Mr. Morale and the Big Belly 🏈 (@napnate) July 15, 2024

Listen, Daemon having sex with his mother is next level disgusting.. I know Targaryen’s have weird customs.. but this is absolutely gross, whose idea was this??? — Mj (@ThisGrayArea) July 15, 2024

NOT ONLY IS DAEMON A GHOSTFUCKER HES A MOTHERFUCKER??? QUITE LITERALLY? TURN THIS GODDAMN SHIT OFF CAUSE YEEOOOOOOOOOOOO #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/maxBgNLLoN — depression (@raccoonmum) July 15, 2024

"My favourite son" This is so creepy!! Princess Alyssa Targaryen, mother to Viserys and Daemon#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/5mK54mDQ16 — Wiki of Thrones (@WikiOfThrones) July 15, 2024

Wtf Daemon and his mom!!! This Harrenhal arc must end! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xvvlyAt0x0 — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 15, 2024

What in the Oedipus fuck is going on??? I’ve had enough of Daemon’s spooky scary skeletons nonsense 😭#demdragons — Team Baela & Rhaena 🇸🇩🇵🇸🇨🇩🇵🇷 (@TheRealRynnstar) July 15, 2024

