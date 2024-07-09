How Many Episodes Are In ‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 3?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)

It took a while but All American: Homecoming is finally back as its third season kicked off earlier this week. The first episode “Ready Or Not” saw the Bringston baseball team win a championship all before the baseball program was shutdown by school administrators. As a result, Damon decided to go pro and join a baseball team in the Dominican Republic. This decision eventually pushed Damon and Simone to end their relationship as the distance and the responsibilities that the next chapter in their respective lives call for would be too much for them to handle while maintaining their relationship.

That and more went done in episode one, and here’s how many more episodes of drama you can expect in All American: Homecoming season three.