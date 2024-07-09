(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American: Homecoming episode will be found below.)
It took a while but All American: Homecoming is finally back as its third season kicked off earlier this week. The first episode “Ready Or Not” saw the Bringston baseball team win a championship all before the baseball program was shutdown by school administrators. As a result, Damon decided to go pro and join a baseball team in the Dominican Republic. This decision eventually pushed Damon and Simone to end their relationship as the distance and the responsibilities that the next chapter in their respective lives call for would be too much for them to handle while maintaining their relationship.
That and more went done in episode one, and here’s how many more episodes of drama you can expect in All American: Homecoming season three.
How Many Episodes Are In All American: Homecoming Season 3?
Season three of All American: Homecoming will have 13 episodes in total, which is two less than what viewers received in season two and the same amount released in its first season. New episodes of All American: Homecoming will initially premiere on Mondays on CW at 9pm ET/PT for the first two weeks before shifting up to 8pm ET/PT for the rest of the season. It should also be noted that this will be the last season of All American: Homecoming, as announced by Deadline last month.
New episodes of ‘All American: Homecoming’ are available on CW TV on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT and on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT.