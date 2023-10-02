How Many Episodes Are In ‘Gen V’ Season 1?

With the first three episodes of Gen V now available for streaming on Amazon (and racking up rave reviews in the process), the big question on fans’ minds is how many episodes can they expect from this raunchy, college-based romp through the world of The Boys? We got you covered.

Season 1 of Gen V will run for eight episodes. That leaves five more installments of WTF moments and razor sharp commentary that has made The Boys franchise a fan-favorite as it delightfully skewers the superhero industrial complex. You can check out the Gen V release schedule via Dexerto below:

Episodes 1-3: September 29

Episode 4: October 6

Episode 5: October 13

Episode 6: October 20

Episode 7: October 27

Episode 8: November 3

With Gen V running into November, that gives the show plenty of time to try and top that wild sex scene in the season premiere, if that’s even possible. We still can’t believe that happened.

Here’s the official Gen V synopsis:

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Gen V streams new episodes Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

