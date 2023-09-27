Jeff Bezos has made no secret of wanting his own Game Of Thrones among Amazon Originals. Between Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and Wheel Of Time, he’s captured a good chunk of the fantasy-loving audience, but if we’re talking about comparative juggernauts, The Boys is the slam-dunk of the streaming service. The 2019 arrival of the superhero-skewering franchise felt as timely as it did when Garth Ennis penned the source material in the aughts. Since then, the MCU and DCU have fatigued their own audiences, but The Boys feels even stronger for lighting those worlds on fire from the show’s inception.

In fact, The Boys has been such a subscription driver for Amazon that they swiftly greenlit spinoffs for the superhero-skewering franchise. The first of those, Diabolical, was an animated placeholder (including backstories) between seasons. The first live-action spinoff, however, is much more than a placeholder. The college-set series fits neatly into the current timeline of this franchise. That is, Gen V‘s events happen in between The Boys third season and the upcoming fourth round of Homelander’s homicidal escapades.

Also, let’s get this out of the way upfront: No franchise has successfully pulled off (or even attempted) as many penis-focused stunts as The Boys. Never forget what Mother’s Milk lived through in the “Herogasm” episode.

Thankfully, there are at least two significant dong-focused moments — which will cause a mixture of “oh my god,” “ew,” and “thank god this show exists” — within the first handful of Gen V episodes. These are stunts that somehow don’t come off like stunts, and this show manages to pull off what The Boys does, which is simultaneously going too far into depraved territory without it feeling like too much. That careful tightrope walking is down to the continued guidance of franchise creators Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, and Craig Rosenberg, along with Seth Rogen as a producer and Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters as executive producers and showrunners.

Let’s talk about the setup and what this season actually does. Because the bodily fluid quotient remains the same, but Gen V brings something new to the table. And it resembles what I have observed by being in close proximity to a few key Gen Z-ers. These younger Supes are somewhat jaded after watching older-generation Supes. Most importantly, they are aware of the f*cked-up world that grownups are handing them while being participants within the machine, too. These young adults landed at Supe-friendly Godolkin U shortly after Homelander received a resounding ovation for killing a civilian in broad daylight — inspired by the bragging from a certain real-life public figure — and it doesn’t take a stretch to imagine that it has affected some perceptions.

Additionally, the events of the Season 3 finale left some vacancies in The Seven. Those include Queen Maeve, who is hopefully enjoying her secret retirement on an upstate farm somewhere, and Starlight, who fully went rogue and is officially considered a dissident. So, there’s competition for spots among the younger characters, who also attend parties that go off the rails when someone’s showing off their powers, and it doesn’t go well. That’s entertaining, but this show is a crucial puzzle piece in the grander scheme of The Boys. What we see transpire at Godolkin makes it very easy to imagine the process of how Maeve became as world-weary as she did.