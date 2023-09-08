With The Boys proving to be a powerhouse series for Amazon that continues to up the ante with each new installment, the big question is will the satirical superhero show continue its story behind Season 4. The cinematic universe will expand later this month with the highly-anticipated Gen V, but what happens after that?

According to a new interview with Amazon Studios head of television Vernon Sanders, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has always had a plan for the series. But just how far that plan goes is being kept under wraps.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I will say this: Eric has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we’ve been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next,” Sanders says. “So, it’s probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we’ll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is. But right now we’re super focused on Gen V and an amazing season 4 of The Boys, which I think is going to blow fans away.”

While the likelihood of The Boys Season 5 happening is a pretty safe bet, Sanders did hint that a lot of future plans will depend on how fans react to Gen V. He also revealed that there are concerns about how “not to over expose” the burgeoning cinematic universe. However, later in the same interview, Sanders confirms that a Season 2 writers room has already been set up for the spinoff, and ideally, the Gen V will co-mingle with The Boys.

“We think that if fans respond the way we’ve responded to Gen V we will have many more seasons of the show,” Sanders told EW. “In the master plan between Eric and Michele and Tara, I think these shows will continue to talk to each other in fun ways.”

If the dude is trying to playing things close to his chest, he’s not doing a very good job.

Gen V premieres September 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)