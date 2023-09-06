The highly-anticipated The Boys spinoff Gen V has unleashed a new redband trailer that offers the bloodiest dive yet into the new college-based series.

Centered around a cast of young Supes who are just getting a grip on their powers, Gen V will explore the inner-workings of Godolkin University. To the public, the school teaches young heroes to become powerful, seemingly righteous heroes like Homelander and The Seven. Behind closed doors, well, the school is just like Homelander and The Seven.

In this latest Gen V trailer, it becomes very clear that this new crop of Supes are loaded with a terrifying combination of gruesome powers and raging hormones that Vought Industries would very much like to keep under wraps. However, that’s easier said than done when some of the students prove difficult to contain.

Also, there are killer puppets? The show is definitely going to be wild, which is par for the course when Derek Wilson hops aboard. The Future Man star has a brief cameo in the new trailer and is rumored to be playing Tek-Knight, a character from The Boys comic who has yet to make his live-action debut.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Gen V drops its first three episodes September 29 on Amazon Prime Video.