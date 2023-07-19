Swagger is currently in its second season, which kicked off last month, so let’s see how many more episodes are left in this current season.

In the fall of 2021, Swagger debuted on Apple TV+ . The show is loosely based on NBA player Kevin Durant’s life as it follows a teenager, Jace Carson, with dreams of making it to the NBA . The show also highlights the pressures found in the youth basketball world (starting as eighth graders), their friends, family, and competitors, as well as the discriminatory world that surrounds these young Black athletes. Kevin Durant is an executive producer beside Brian Grazer and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood while Isaiah Hill plays Jace Carson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. plays his passionate coach Ike “Icon” Edwards.

How Many Episodes Are In Swagger Season 2?

Season two of Swagger will have eight episodes in total, which is two fewer than the series had for its first season. The new season began on June 23 and its been releasing new episodes on a weekly basis since then. Season two, which will release its fifth episode this week, will conclude with the finale on August 11. Until then, new episodes of Swagger can be seen every Friday when they are released at 3 am EST / 12 am PST.

Here is the official logline for Swagger season two:

In season two, we meet the man-children Jace, Phil, Nick, Musa, Drew and Royale as they are entering their senior year of high school. All but Phil will be attending Cedar Cove Prep; a predominantly white institution where wealthy board members control the entire operation from the hiring of faculty to the enrollment of students. It is a school of power and influence. For all of their academic success, their basketball program has not been competitive until Emory Lawson, the athletic director, managed to acquire the Swagger players. Almost overnight, Cedar Cove’s basketball program becomes elite, attracting the attention of Alonzo Powers from Gladiator Sneakers. Games are attended by top college scouts from the nation and are live-streamed for thousands of fans. With winning comes scrutiny and the players find themselves under a microscope as they vie for a national high school championship. Everything is going right in the life of Jace Carson and his family. Jenna is renting a house in a residential neighborhood and her cosmetic sales business is booming. Then, a video surfaces that threatens to destroy it all. It is surveillance footage of Coach Warwick, Crystal’s former coach, being beat down in an alley. The attackers are masked but Coach Warwick believes he has found evidence proving the Swagger players were involved. As this speculation reaches the public eye and social media, the bond of brotherhood the players have built is tested. Their once promising futures are in jeopardy.

New episodes of ‘Swagger’ are available on Apple TV+ on Fridays at 3 am EST / 12 am PST.