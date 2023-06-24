The most online player in all of American professional sports right now might be Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Not only is Durant one of the best players in the world who has had a near-permanent spot on All-NBA teams when he’s able to remain healthy, but he frequently pops up on Twitter doing basically whatever he feels like, which is legitimately refreshing in an era where many athletes basically use the internet as a way to, like, further brand partnerships or whatever.

On Friday night, Durant must have been hanging out and looking at his phone when he saw that there was a Twitter Space going on called “Kevin Durant is not top 5.” So Durant did what anyone would do in this situation and hopped in, and eventually, it got to the point where he decided to start talking and discussed the topic at hand.

Q in Space: "…What do you think makes a player…stand out above others?…" Kevin Durant: "…1st of all, can you hold your own on both ends? Can you guard up & can you go get a bucket on your own. That's the base. If you can't do that stuff on your own, it's gonna be hard for…

Kevin Durant and Legend of Winning Convo pic.twitter.com/MXmse6ZiqF — markel😎😈💸 (@markmanmade) June 24, 2023

KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" 😅 (via @LegendOfWinning) pic.twitter.com/9aw3mLW94O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2023

It can be very easy to make fun of a professional athlete for caring about something like this to the point that they’d start talking with people on Twitter about it, but seeing an athlete and fans talk like this is so rare that it’s actually pretty incredible to see. Here’s hoping we see KD (or really any NBA player) pop up in Twitter Spaces between now and the start of next season to talk about anything.