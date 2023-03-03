How Many Episodes Are In ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3?

March is shaping up to be a major month for footballers — or at least for TV viewers who like shows about footballers, a.k.a. soccer players. While Showtime is gearing up for season 2 of Yellowjackets — its (partially) ‘90s-set story of a high school soccer team that goes all Lord of the Flies when their plane crashes in the middle of nowhere — Ted Lasso will kick off its third season on March 15, 2023.

While Ted Lasso has long had its fair share of detractors — Aubrey Plaza’s The White Lotus character, Harper, among them — there’s no denying that it’s the series that (finally) put Apple TV+ on the streaming map.

pic.twitter.com/u37dUeMKhR — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) October 31, 2022

While some of the initial complaints about Ted Lasso were that the show was “too nice,” other viewers became annoyed when one of those beloved nice guys took a supervillain turn (and no, we’re not talking about Jason Sudeikis’ lawyers’ very public — and “vicious” — decision to serve his ex-partner Olivia Wilde with custody papers at CinemaCon). Which just goes to show you that, yet again, you can’t please everyone all the time.

But for Ted Lasso enthusiasts who are still rooting for AFC Richmond, and anxious to see how the show’s season 2 twists will play out moving forward, here’s the good news: Like season 2, there will be 12 episodes to enjoy in Ted Lasso season 3 — up from just 10 episodes in season 1.

The 12-episode season will premiere on March 15th on AppleTV+.