Sometime over the last two years, Ted Lasso went from being a fan-favorite wholesome show about sports (who would have thought that “wholesome” and “sports” could be so linked?) to a somewhat polarizing show. Maybe it’s because of the way certain characters evolved, or maybe it’s because of the way a certain actor allegedly acts, but the show seems to bring up a lot of conflicting emotions for people. You either love it or you don’t care at all. Which is better than everyone hating it altogether, right?

On the new season of The White Lotus, a new round of vacationing guests, played by Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James, bring up the series during a lull in the conversation. “We love Ted Lasso!” Daphne (played by Fahy) says. “So likable right?” Plaza’s character Harper flatly responds, “I don’t watch Ted Lasso.”

The interaction seemed to resonate a lot with people who have been in similar situations with various family members or friends on vacation. Or people who just do not enjoy Ted Lasso. Both can be true!

The offense I felt when Aubrey Plaza said she doesn’t watch Ted Lasso. How dare. #TedLasso #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/Yf1sHK5t0z — The Swoop™ (@modtinfreeman) October 31, 2022

alright, I’m sold. watching the white lotus soon https://t.co/XeUcboBcO6 — swag Investments LLC (@liam_guise) October 31, 2022

the white lotus reminding me of the fact that ted lasso won the emmy over barry ive tried not to think about it pic.twitter.com/ObpquXbygx — merle (@voguishbrunette) October 31, 2022

meghann fahy in the white lotus i will watch ted lasso with you. i will ignore the news with you. i will let you facetime the kids while we are on a beautiful italian vacation and you will not hear a single complaint about it from me — zoë ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) October 31, 2022

One thing I’ll say is that THE WHITE LOTUS S2 has a solid TED LASSO joke. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) October 24, 2022

“I don’t watch Ted Lasso”

-Aubrey Plaza, my QUEEN #WhiteLotus — caleb (@rodeogremlin) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso fans were not happy with the line, saying that it tried a bit too hard to be relatable. But people did relate…so it worked!

White Lotus, a great television show that is intrinsically hampered by being Too Online. https://t.co/mJnJSItjqi — Luke Winkie (@luke_winkie) October 31, 2022

White lotus using Ted Lasso as a punchline to show how shallow and hollow one of the couples are is so funny That show is devoid of subtext for the most part but it can be pretty funny mostly because of the actors performances — Dionicio (@DionicioRT) October 31, 2022

There’s an actress on white lotus who’s named Meghann which is my name and I think it’s cool aubrey plaza’s character doesn’t watch Ted lasso because I personally hope it gets canceled and wiped off the face of the earth. Representation found!!! — meg (@tinywrists) October 31, 2022

However you feel about either show, one thing is true: Aubrey Plaza is a gift to the world and should be utilized to start more fandom wars.

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 pm on HBO.