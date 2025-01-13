When Does ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Stream On Netflix?

Netflix’s most bingeable spy (which is saying a lot, especially after Black Doves remains a streaming hit) will soon return and have to answer (and make) more crucial phone calls. This time, Peter Sutherland is a full-fledged Night Action operative, and a trailer revealed that his mysterious Thailand mission does not go as planned. The word “AWOL” materializes, and somehow, Rose resurfaces, which means that the series spends time stateside, too.

The Night Agent is also sticking with ten-episode seasons, and there shall be a third edition too, but that doesn’t answer the most relevant question right now.