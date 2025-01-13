When Does ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Stream On Netflix?

Netflix’s most bingeable spy (which is saying a lot, especially after Black Doves remains a streaming hit) will soon return and have to answer (and make) more crucial phone calls. This time, Peter Sutherland is a full-fledged Night Action operative, and a trailer revealed that his mysterious Thailand mission does not go as planned. The word “AWOL” materializes, and somehow, Rose resurfaces, which means that the series spends time stateside, too.
The Night Agent is also sticking with ten-episode seasons, and there shall be a third edition too, but that doesn’t answer the most relevant question right now.
When Does The Night Agent Season 2 Return?
The Night Agent will stream on January 23, 2025. In doing so, the series will go off-book after a first season based upon Matthew Quirk’s same-named thriller novel. Although the aforementioned trailer teases plenty about the upcoming episodes, Netflix’s description only reveals, “The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent, Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”
In addition to returning Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, this season co-stars Brittany Snow, Amanda Warren, Teddy Sears, and Arienne Mandi. Oh, and don’t forget Bangkok, which is a character in its own right.