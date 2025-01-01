Did the season leave viewers wanting more? Well yes, but also, the season did not contain a second of wasted time. No superfluous side stories surfaced, and the season still managed to flesh out full-fledged and rounded characters and backstories amid martial arts and gunfire. Viewers could take comfort in knowing that a second season had already been announced, so Helen and Sam’s best-friend dynamic would continue onscreen. Yet a natural question exists, which is whether the next season will be of longer duration.

Black Doves might be the perfect streaming spy series. That’s a sweeping statement amid a sea of streaming spy shows, but I’m sticking to it. The Keira Knightly and Ben Whishaw-starring series features inexplicably likable characters despite the awful things that they do. The story is John Wick-like with a cozy holiday backdrop and no amount of schmaltz. The action is well choreographed and the comedy black. And perhaps most importantly, the six-episode first season is tightly paced and sharply written.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Black Doves Season 2?

Netflix hasn’t officially spoken on the subject, but it’s important to note that the series was publicized on the streamer’s social media accounts as “a six-episode spy thriller.” This could have been a preemptive measure, so that people wouldn’t expect an eight or ten episode season and feel disappointed after six hours of viewing time. That element of surprise was a leading reason why The Diplomat fans were so upset when the Keri Russell series dropped a second season cliffhanger after six episodes when the first season held eight. Amid that backlash, showrunner Deborah Cohn revealed that the next season would be eight episodes long.

Whereas Black Doves was very upfront about a six-episode structure going into the first season, so it’s likely safe to assume that this is the same plan for the future. And sure, a slight bit of obligatory grousing about six episodes did happen on social media, but the overwhelming sentiment is that Helen and Sam’s spy-assassin pairing was perfectly packaged, and they’re looking forward to more. Communication rules, and these gloriously messy characters cannot return soon enough.

Black Doves‘ first season is streaming on Netflix.