The dust is still settling from this week’s MTV VMAs ceremony, and now, Hollywood is gearing up for the next red carpet. This time, we’re receiving what feels like a bonus Emmys broadcast after the last ceremony got pushed back to January 2024, but we should be back on a more typical schedule as of this weekend. Maybe? We shall see.
The 76th Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 15, and we are here to let you know where to watch the red carpet and find out which nominees will take home gold. No matter whether you’re tuning in via broadcast TV or doing the streaming thing, you will find those answers here.
How To Watch The 2024 Emmy Awards On Broadcast TV
Dan and Eugene Levy will host the ABC-aired ceremony that takes place at 8:00pm EST and 5:00pm PST.
Red carpet coverage will be hosted by Robin Roberts and Will Reeve, and that broadcast will air on E! beginning at 6:00pm EST and 3:00pm PST. Later, the E! afterparty coverage will air beginning at 11:00pm EST. Sounds like a long night for those in formal attire.
How To Watch The 2024 Emmy Awards on Streaming
The Emmys will stream live on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Additionally, the awards ceremony will be available to stream on-demand via Hulu from Sept. 16-22.
Uproxx will have live coverage of the Emmys on Sunday evening.