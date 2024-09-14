The dust is still settling from this week’s MTV VMAs ceremony, and now, Hollywood is gearing up for the next red carpet. This time, we’re receiving what feels like a bonus Emmys broadcast after the last ceremony got pushed back to January 2024, but we should be back on a more typical schedule as of this weekend. Maybe? We shall see.

The 76th Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 15, and we are here to let you know where to watch the red carpet and find out which nominees will take home gold. No matter whether you’re tuning in via broadcast TV or doing the streaming thing, you will find those answers here.