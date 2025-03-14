Is it funny that Louis, a damn vampire, was hiding out in Dubai as part of the show’s “interview” framework? For sure. That absurdity has only continued with Lestat going full-out camp , which should bode well for his next incarnation in the third season of this wildly embraced series.

Interview With The Vampire received more than a facelift with AMC ‘s TV series. The series, although based upon Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles like the movie was, feels like an entirely different beast. In contrast to Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s portrayal of the leading duo, Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson crackle with electricity as Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac. Their willingness to lean into their chemistry has taken the show into gloriously bawdy territory as the writers have been updating the story for a modern audience, which is also growing after the show landed on Netflix .

Plot

Above all, it is certain that Sam Reid will also be able to top Tom Cruise at the rock star game (i.e., Rock Of Ages) in addition to being a vampire. We’ll get there in a moment.

As viewers know, the second season finale included a gorgeous reconciliation between Louis and Lestat as they processed the death of Claudia and years lost together, and Louis also reconciled with his own status as vampire.

That could have been the end of the series (the episode was actually titled, “And That’s The End of It. There’s Nothing Else”), but while recognizing their audience’s passion for these characters, AMC announced a third season of debauchery. Get ready for the series to move into another Anne Rice novel, The Vampire Lestat, which means that we should look forward to diving back into the seductive one’s origins and previous interactions with Armand. How that will take shape remains a mystery, since this series has already made key story changes regarding Armand and Louis, so further changes from Rice’s source matter could be at work.

We will formally enter Lestat’s Rock Star Era, as the synopsis further indicates:

In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller “Interview With The Vampire,” the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

Trailer

Although no full trailer exists yet, AMC has teased Lestat as a rock star. He’s as spoiled and as much of a diva as you could possibly imagine, and the top YouTube comment is as follows: “oh my god he’s in his rockstar cocaine manic pixie girl phase SLAY.” Accurate.

Reid is clearly having a blast with Lestat’s amped-up diva-ness, and his “Justin Bieber” and “your soundman is dehydrated” are only the beginning. Following this teaser, speculation has abounded that this season will be largely told in a “rockumentary”-style manner (possibly with Daniel doing the interviewing again), and that the fourth season could adapt Rice’s Queen of the Damned. With that said, Screenrant noticed that the watered-down Lestat photocopy (the silent character who sits in the interview chair before he is booted in favor of Lestat) likely is more symbolic than “placeholder.” Rather, he represents the Lestat that appeared in the 2002 Queen of the Damned movie adaptation. In any event, the strange and silent figure doesn’t hold a candle to AMC’s Lestat or Sam Reid’s impeccable and fabulous performance.

Of course, there’s a lyric video that exists, too.