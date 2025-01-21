When Will Interview With The Vampire Season 3 Come Out?

AMC’s Interview With The Vampire refashioned Anne Rice’s most infamous vampire lovers to be even campier (and satisfyingly pulse pounding) than the 1990s movie did. The unintentional yet lukewarm chemistry of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s Lestat and Louis didn’t hold a candle to the flat-out randy versions being embodied by Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, and AMC knew a good thing when they aired it. A second season threw these vamps, along with their daughter, Claudia, into turmoil as the story advanced into Rice’s Théâtre des Vampires lore.

The second season finale was as fiery as expected from Louis, who has had enough of this sh*t (from nearly everybody), but the show unexpectedly chose to bring Lestat and Louis back together to close out the season. Together, they processed the death of Claudia and beautifully reconciled, and in turn Louis also reconciled with his own status as vampire.

That episode was titled, “And That’s The End of It. There’s Nothing Else,” and the series actually could have ended there with closure, but last summer, AMC announced a third season of debauchery.