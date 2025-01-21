AMC’s Interview With The Vampire refashioned Anne Rice’s most infamous vampire lovers to be even campier (and satisfyingly pulse pounding) than the 1990s movie did. The unintentional yet lukewarm chemistry of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s Lestat and Louis didn’t hold a candle to the flat-out randy versions being embodied by Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, and AMC knew a good thing when they aired it. A second season threw these vamps, along with their daughter, Claudia, into turmoil as the story advanced into Rice’s Théâtre des Vampires lore.
The second season finale was as fiery as expected from Louis, who has had enough of this sh*t (from nearly everybody), but the show unexpectedly chose to bring Lestat and Louis back together to close out the season. Together, they processed the death of Claudia and beautifully reconciled, and in turn Louis also reconciled with his own status as vampire.
That episode was titled, “And That’s The End of It. There’s Nothing Else,” and the series actually could have ended there with closure, but last summer, AMC announced a third season of debauchery.
When Will Interview With The Vampire Season 3 Come Out?
Currently, AMC hasn’t provided a release date, but the first and second seasons landed in October 2022 and May 2024, respectively, so late 2025 is entirely possible. They could even swing a Halloween season release, but first, if you missed the promised crossover on Mayfair Witches, that episode is there for the taking over on AMC+. As for what will happen in the third Interview season, AMC will take the world into Lestat’s Rock Star Era:
In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller “Interview With The Vampire,” the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.
Hmm. Is anybody else thinking about Tom Cruise in Rock Of Ages now? Now you will never unsee it.