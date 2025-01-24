AMC quickly realized that they had a hit on their hands, and one renewal led to another, but with the third season on the way, those who stream the show on Netflix want to know when they can fully catch up with the second season.

Interview With The Vampire will have a third season coming to AMC (and streaming on AMC+ ) sometime this year. The series quickly proved to be much steamier than the movie version starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and finally, Anne Rice fans could see Lestat and Louis fall into coffin-bound sex scenes with Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson fully throwing themselves into lusty performances. Just what the TV doctor ordered.

When Will Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Be On Netflix?

The bad news is that Netflix hasn’t revealed an answer yet. The good news is that we can deduce a date once AMC reveals their third season release window. Generally, the two dates will be about a month apart for currently running and popular series, so hang tight, and that information shall come.

So for now, Netflix only carries the first Interview With The Vampire season, meaning that Netflix-only streamers will have to wait to see Rice’s Théâtre des Vampires come to life on the nearest streaming device.

Additionally (and no second season spoilers will be found below), AMC has revealed a third season synopsis about Rock Star Lestat:

In Season 3, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller “Interview With The Vampire,” the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

Tom Cruise in Rock Of Ages, eat your heart out.