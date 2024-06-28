Has ‘Invincible’ Been Renewed For Season 3 Yet (Or Cancelled)?

The wait in between the first few Invincible seasons felt interminable, especially for a medium that could theoretically be more easily dealt with during the pandemic (with actors doing voice work). Yep, more than two years passed before we learned what happened after that fight in the sky between Mark and Omni-Man. Fortunately, it won’t be quite that long of a gap before the third season, but that also leads to the question of whether more of the Prime Video series has been greenlit. Fortunately, that answer is “yep.”

Has ‘Invincible’ Been Renewed For Season 3?

As an official Instagram post revealed, the voice work for a third season was already complete in April, and now, it’s up to the animation gods to finish.

No new episode this week, so how about an everything we know about Season 3 so far post pic.twitter.com/xklLt65ePf — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 13, 2024

At that point, viewers will hopefully find out if that tease — whether Mark is essentially becoming his father — turns out to be true or a red herring. Heck, it could even be possible that reality was twisted a bit, since the second season didn’t shy away from goofing around with that concept, but we’ll have to wait to find out where that ball lands.

In the meantime, AMC’s series from Robert Kirkman’s other wildly popular comic continues. Next up will be a second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon followed up by more of The Walking Dead: Dead City. From there, the speculation can begin in earnest about whether we’ll see Rick Grimes and Michonne pop up again in that post-apocalyptic universe. More waiting to look forward to, but that’s part of TV’s lure.