‘Invincible’ Stopped Holding Back In The Season 2 Finale And Fans Can’t Believe How Much Mark Is Like Omni-Man

[This post contains spoilers for the Invincible season 2 finale]

Heading into Invincible season 2, series creator Robert Kirkman teased that Mark/Invincible would finally win a fight. What he didn’t mention were the dire implications of that fight. Invincible fans were tired of seeing Mark getting his butt handed to him, particularly in episode 7 when the Viltrumite warrior Anissa easily schooled him. That all changed in episode 8.

After learning that the multi-dimensional villain Angstrom Levy (voiced by Sterling K. Brown) has his mom Debbie (Sandra Oh) and baby brother Oliver hostage, Mark (Steven Yeun) speeds to his house for what he hopes will be just another super-villain confrontation. However, Angstrom proves to be exceedingly cunning as he keeps Debbie and Oliver in constant peril while tossing Mark through dimension after dimension to torment the young hero. (Although, he does get to meet “Spider-Man” and “Batman,” or the closest thing to those characters without Amazon getting sued.)

However, those silly cameos were quickly washed away as the situation took a dark and brutal turn. After viciously snapping Debbie’s arm, Angstrom finally gets Mark angry enough to power through his portal blasts and get his hands on the deformed villain. What Mark doesn’t know is that this was Angstrom’s plan all along. His body has been enhanced by the scientists that put him back together and quickly begins landing blows on Mark. The inter-dimensional hijinks were to soften him up so Angstrom could kill Mark with his own hands and then finish off Oliver and Debbie.

What Angstrom did not prepare for was Mark full-on snapping. With his family threatened and Angstrom boasting about his strength, Mark finally stops holding back. It was something his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) had chided him for during their Viltrumite fight earlier in the season. Well, Mark did not have that problem now as he became his father’s son more than he’s ever been.

In a brutal fury of blows, Mark absolutely unloads on Angstrom until he’s standing in nothing but a pile of blood. Mark won the fight, but the reality of the situation immediately kicks in leaving the poor kid reeling what from he’s done. Despite repeatedly telling everyone that he’s not like his father, Mark actually killed someone and gave into his full Viltrumite rage.

While Mark unravels throughout the rest of the finale at what he’s become, Invincible fans on Twitter were absolutely losing their minds. Even the fans who read the comics and knew what was coming were stunned at seeing the shocking moment happen on screen.

You can see the reactions below:

Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Prime Video.

