The show’s second edition did manage to ruffle some feathers by taking a split-season approach, but don’t worry, they aren’t taking that approach this time. Let’s talk about what will come next, including what sounds like a seriously fed-up central hero.

The Boys has been warming up its fifth season lately after filming began in November. That franchise has Gen V‘s second season coming next year, but that’s not all the terrible Supe-ing to be seen on Prime Video/Amazon. The other dominating entry also happens to be the other brain child of The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. That would obviously be Invincible, which employs multiple TWD cast members and will return after somehow pairing consistent bone-squishing action with a slow-burning plot.

Plot

Amazon decided to go into overdrive with anti-Cecil Stedman promos. First, the streaming service revealed this poster of Mark (Steven Yeun) beating the hell out of Walton Goggins’ Global Defense Agency chief. A new trailer also showed Mark ending their working relationship. That dramatic revelation does not sit well with Cecil’s eyeball, but there’s no use in much protest after Mark achieved an incredible increase in speed, endurance, and strength. Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh) also tears into Cecil for good measure before Invincible is shown heading into his Blue Suit era, signaling Mark’s shift into darkness.

Robert Kirkman has also revealed that Invincible will make more room for Cecil’s backstory. In the background, Nolan’s son (with Andressa), Oliver/Kid Omni-Man, will be gaining his own abilities and sizing up accordingly while more of Omni-Man will also surface in this third season.

From the synopsis:

Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 19-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Invincible has already been renewed for a fourth season already, which Kirkman has promised “dwarfs Season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways. It’s an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3.”

“That stuff” could very well include the arrival of Viltrumite foe Conquest amid fallout from the Invincible War. The Blue Suit means that sh*t is about to go down in not only a dark way for Mark but one that is potentially cataclysmic. In other words, the slow-burn factor might not be so slow this season or next, and viewers would not be mad to see less teasing and more development.

Cast

From the sound of things, Walton Goggins’ wild few years will continue with Cecil Stedman receiving a beefier arc this season. The main man, Mark Grayson/Invincible will also continue to be portrayed by Steven Yeun. We should also year more of J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, and please let Sandra Oh have a less exhausting time as Debbie Grayson.

The rest of the cast includes Seth Rogen (Allen, the Alien), Ross Marquand (The Immortal, Aquarius, Omnipotus, Kursk, Proprietor), Scoot McNairy (King Lizard), Sterling K. Brown (Angstrom Levy), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Tatiana Maslany (General Telia/Queen Aquaria), Ben Schwartz (Shapesmith), Daveed Diggs (Theo), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode), Zachary Quinto (Robot), Gillian Jacobs (Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve), Kevin Michael Richardson (the Mauler Twins), and Calista Flockhart (April).