Let’s get down to business on what to expect from the second Gen V season.

The Boys left plenty of loose ends to tie up in the fifth and final season . Deep, Sister Sage, Firecracker, and Black Noir seem to be in Homelander’s good graces for the moment. Hughie, Kimiko, Frenchie, and MM are up sh*t creek, and it’s up to those who are in the wind (Starlight, A-Train, Butcher) to save the day, perhaps with newly-Supe’d-up Ashley as a wild card on the “good” side. Then there are Gen V characters Cate and Sam, who crossed over and did The Seven’s dirty work, but they must head back to school for the time being.

Plot

The show will keep the The Boys brand of mayhem going strong, but Gen V must also navigate a delicate situation after Chance Perdomo’s sudden death on the eve of filming. His metal-manipulating Andre Anderson will have died in between seasons, too, and his father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), will appear on the show as part of the aftermath. Thomas spoke with TV Line about his role in the wrapped season: “I don’t want to give too much away, but Polarity will be in Season 2. Season 2 is really going to be, in a lot of ways, a tribute to Chance Perdomo. Hopefully, we do him justice.”

Cate and Sam will be (via Total Film) acting as a welcoming committee on campus alongside the new dean, portrayed by Hamish Linklater, who will want to watch his neck after what a homicidal Cate did to Shetty. Also, the season finale bloodbath ended with Marie and friends framed as the perpetrators to the scattered deaths. Exactly how they (Marie, Jordan, Little Cricket, Andre) will have reacted to their apparent imprisonment remains to be seen. And Andre is understood to have been a large part of the second season before rewrites, so perhaps their escape effort will lead to his demise.

Cameos from The Boys will include Chace Crawford acting questionably as Deep, according to footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Gen V might also toss a few nods toward (future) prequel Vought Rising, too. Never rule out Stormfront and Soldier Boy in some “throwback” footage.

Additionally, it’s worth remembering that The Boys showrunner and architect Eric Kripke maintains that it’s not necessary to watch both Gen V and The Boys to enjoy either show on its own, but they enhance the other:

“[T]o me, it’s like, if you want to watch ‘The Boys,’ and you don’t want to watch this other show, don’t watch it. If you want to watch ‘Gen V’ and don’t watch “The Boys” – which I actually know a lot of people that do that – great. They’re each their own story. They each have their own reason for being. They each need to be good enough to exist without the other one existing. But I’m not giving the audience homework.”

Cast

Maddie Phillips (Cate) and Asa Germann (Sam) will be living large as the Guardians of Godolkin, so expect Cate to be even more insufferable while Sam broods behind her.

Will we see any flashbacks of Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson? Hopefully. Sean Patrick Thomas will also be on hand as Polarity for a family view.

Returning Supes-in-training will include Jaz Sinclair (Marie) and Lizze Broadway (Emma/Cricket) as well as London Thor and Derek Luh (both as Jordan). And the new principal (after Cate made Dean Shetty kill herself) will be portrayed by Midnight Mass vampire Hamish Linklater.

The series hasn’t yet revealed whether any previous footage of Chance Perdomo will be used to remember Andre Anderson. Presumably, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s time on the show as a regular (Golden Boy) is over, but the series hasn’t definitely ruled out more flashbacks there, either.