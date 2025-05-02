Taylor Sheridan’s path toward the neo-Western future remains solid with Yellowstone being laid to rest and yielding to the upcoming The Madison and 1944, but do not sleep on his standalone series. Those recent juggernauts include Landman, which is currently filming a second season, and Special Ops: Lioness, which hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season that does seem inevitable, given that Zoe Saldaña initially signed on for three, and numbers have been good on Paramount Plus.
The series is like no other in Sheridan’s portfolio, and word on the Internet street is that the show has joined the other spy thrillers on Netflix. However, some confusion abounds, so here’s our chance for clarity on the subject.
Is Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness On Netflix?
Yes and no. Clear as mud?
The series did land on Netflix a few weeks ago in very limited territories that do not include the United States. The views that have been racked up have still pushed Lioness: Special Ops onto the current Top 10 English Language series list with a total of 15.4 million hours streamed in two weeks. This restrained success (at least in comparison to numbers at the Paramount Plus home base) could prompt Netflix to spread that love around.
If and when that happens stateside, then there will be the question of whether Sheridan’s obligatory shirtless performance will be among those episodes. Intrigue, man.
Special Ops: Lioness stars Saldana as a military and CIA operative named Joe, who molds recruits to infiltrate terrorist cells. Co-stars include Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Laysla De Oliveira with Genesis Rodriguez making a splash during the second season. Fingers are crossed for that third season renewal announcement soon.