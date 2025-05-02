Is Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ On Netflix?

Taylor Sheridan’s path toward the neo-Western future remains solid with Yellowstone being laid to rest and yielding to the upcoming The Madison and 1944, but do not sleep on his standalone series. Those recent juggernauts include Landman, which is currently filming a second season, and Special Ops: Lioness, which hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season that does seem inevitable, given that Zoe Saldaña initially signed on for three, and numbers have been good on Paramount Plus.

The series is like no other in Sheridan’s portfolio, and word on the Internet street is that the show has joined the other spy thrillers on Netflix. However, some confusion abounds, so here’s our chance for clarity on the subject.