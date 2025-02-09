Rick Ross and 50 Cent’s longtime beefs has reached another petty peak. Supporters of the recording artists have become numb to their constant jabs. Over the years, they taken shots at other on records, online, and in interviews. Now, Rick Ross will take their feud over into the world of film.

Yesterday (February 7), the “Champagne Moments” rapper took to Instagram to tease his Black Mafia Family (BMF) project. In a video (viewable here), Rick Ross told followers that he wants to produce a BMF film because 50 Cent’s BMF series on Starz is “lackluster.”

“I wanna do a BMF film because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster, small-budget series,” he said. “Now it’s time to do a big-budget film. Which director? Shout out to my homie F. Gary Gray. Antoine Fuqua, what’s up? Tarantino… there are a lot of legends. This is gonna be big, I can feel it.”

Ross’ declaration comes on the heels of 50 Cent threatening to cancel the series after Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was spotted hanging with his forever foe. The BMF series chronicles Flenory meteoric rise in the illicit drug trade. Flenory’s son, Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.), even serves as the lead actor.

With season four of the show previously announced, viewers are nervous about its future.