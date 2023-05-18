At the beginning of 2022, CW’s All American officially debuted its first spin-off with the release of All American: Homecoming. The news series saw previous All American regular Simone, played by Geffri Maya, exit from the show to take on the main role in the sports drama. Joining her was Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Sylvester Powell as Jessie “J.R.” Raymond, Jr., Camille Hyde as Thea Mays, and other names who contribute to the successful show. So far, All American: Homecoming has built a loyal fanbase through two seasons, and now, fans are asking questions about season three.

Is There An All American: Homecoming Season 3 Release Date?

At the moment, there is no confirmed release date for season three of All American: Homecoming. In fact, the show has yet to even be renewed for a third season. Many fans are worried that the series may not survive the changes that are occurring at CW. While All American was renewed for a sixth season, according to Deadline, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, said that All American: Homecoming is one of three shows on the bubble for a season renewal.

“We’re still looking at those analyzing these shows… and looking at our budgets in 2024,” Schwartz said about All American: Homecoming as well as Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights. “We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later.”

Schwartz also noted that the shows are expensive and said it is “frustrating” that CW does not have the streaming rights to them. All three series come out of Warner Bros. Television.

‘All American: Homecoming’ season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.