The Current Seasons Of ‘Doom Patrol’ And ‘Titans’ Will Be Their Last

The final episode of Doom Patrol is called “Done Patrol,” which is, unfortunately, an accurate send-off. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series about a band of superhero outcasts has not been renewed for a fifth outting. Likewise, the teenaged superheroes of Titans will fight their final fight this season. The loss of both shows signals a further end to the current DC era, and it’s difficult to think about this move outside the context of the massive shakeup happening throughout Warner Bros. Discovery.

Perhaps the only silver lining is that these are planned finales instead of cliffhangers in the making. An HBO Max spokesperson told THR that “While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings.” That’s a weird promise to make if the series are closing out mid-story.

Both shows offered something different for superhero fans, angling away from both the Marvel juggernaut and the CW’s particular spandex flavor, even though Greg Berlanti was involved with most of the DC incarnations. If everything stays status quo, Berlanti will still have several DC TV shows under his command — including Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights — but his involvement has been winding down for the past few years, and there’s still room for bolder changes in the forthcoming James Gunn/Peter Safran Era.

