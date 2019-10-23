Warning: Major Mayans M.C. spoilers will be found below, so here’s your last chance to ride out of here if you’re not caught up.

This week, Mayans M.C. (the second installment in the Kurt Sutter-created Sons of Anarchy universe) launched what’s arguably its most shattering episode to date. There’s simply no way that the at-home audience didn’t launch a cascade of curse words after a fiery ambush may have blinded a beloved member of the club (Coco) and apparently killed another (Riz). Before that happened, Agent Potter completely lost his cool in front of the Reyes brothers, and EZ hardcore-confronted Emily while seeking truths about the death of his mother. The fallout from this episode will be immense, to say the very least, and I honestly required a bit of a counseling session after a screening.

J.D. Pardo, who plays EZ and spoke with us after last season’s finale, seemed to sense that he was needed during this trying time, so he phoned us for another discussion. Coincidentally, FX announced Kurt Sutter’s firing a few hours after this chat, which leaves Elgin James fully taking the showrunner reins. So, we obviously didn’t get the chance to broach that subject, but J.D. was swell enough to talk out all of this week’s biker drama with us.

I’m pleased that we’re doing a post-mortem right now because I really need to talk about this episode with someone, and that person is you.

Good, good. Well, I’m here for you!

Lucky you! Lots of tangible trouble abounds right now, and only last season, EZ was most worried about betraying Angel and the effect of that horrible tattoo.

Right, that snake tattoo. I think it’s like a mark, kind of like The Scarlet Letter, you know; it’s sort-of a reminder of his life. It doesn’t matter that he was caught in the middle and that he was trying to manage that deal with the feds while keeping the club safe and his family safe. In the outlaw culture, he’s a snitch, a rat. EZ wasn’t born into this life, so he’s learning along the way about this culture. For him, the tattoo is a reminder, and for me, as an actor, it’s great to have because it doesn’t matter where he goes, I can always look down at that and recall the past. I think there’s something very beautiful and tragic about it at the same time. As much as he tries to escape the past and move into the future, it’s just a battle for him.

All the mounting tension evokes your recent tweet about the way that EZ holds his cut. It’s almost like he’s grabbing onto a security blanket?