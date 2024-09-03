There is nothing quite exhilarating as getting a clue right when you’re watching Jeopardy, but imagine how it feels to actually be there in person? It would probably be very stressful, actually. With all of those lights, hard topics, and the constant suspenseful jungle, it’s no wonder former contestants are speaking about just how hard the game can be, and that’s aside from Ken Jennings’ jokes.

Jeopardy! contestant and frequent Tournament of Champions competitor Sam Kavanaugh told The U.S. Sun that the game is more difficult than fans believe. “The thing that generally surprises people the most is just how much of an endurance game it is,” he explained. Enduring Jennings can be hard enough, but when thousands of dollars are on the line, the stakes are even higher.

Kavanaugh revealed that there are multiple episodes shot in one day, which makes the whole thing draining. “You tape five episodes, sometimes up to seven episodes a day… I did seven. It is exhausting,” he said. Taping for each episode takes about 45 minutes to one hour.

It might not be the NFL, but it’s definitely demanding. Kavanaugh added, “It is the most tiring. I played physical sports as a kid – and I’ve never been as tired as after a day of taping.” Hopefully he does some thumb stretches to prepare his buzzer finger.

This might prove the longstanding theory that Ken Jennings actually lives in a little tent behind the clue board that he can be on-set as easily as possible to get started early with the long day ahead. He is dedicated!

(Via The US Sun)