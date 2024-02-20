Emma Stone is about to be very jealous. For the first time ever, a Celebrity Jeopardy! winner will have the chance to compete in the Tournament of Champions on the normal version of the classic game show. That lucky celeb: Ike Barinholtz.

Back in February 2023, Barinholtz emerged the victor of Season 1 by besting Patton Oswalt and Wil Wheaton in the final installment. He’s now on his way to the Tournament of Champions where he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Via TVLine:

In the 2024 Tournament of Champions, which Sony says boasts “the biggest field in ToC history,” Barinholtz will compete alongside 26 “regular” Jeopardy! champions. (His quarterfinals episode airs March 4; see full schedule below.) The contestant field features the players who won the most games since the last Tournament of Champions in 2022, plus six players who advanced out of the Season 37/38 and Season 39 Champions Wildcard competitions, as well as the winners of the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

Barinholtz’s episode won’t air until March 4, but again, it marks the first time that a celebrity contestant will get to match wits with competitors from the classic version of Jeopardy!. Whether this tradition will continue remains to be seen, but it would open the door to new Celebrity Jeopardy! champ Lisa Ann Walter to return after the Abbott Elementary star pulled off an impressive win for the latest season.

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions starts February 23 on ABC.

