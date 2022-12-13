For a while, it seemed as if anything might ever be more amusing than Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for the “gazpacho police” — until she felt “fragrantly violated.” While there’s nothing even remotely funny about an unhinged conspiracy theorist being voted into office for a second term, it’s hard not to laugh at the things that truly annoy Marjorie Taylor Greene. Like the convenience of dildos and butt plugs now being sold at CVS and Target.

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel gave a play-by-play of Greene’s recent visit to the New York Young Republicans Club, where she bragged that if she and Steve Bannon had been in charge of the January 6th coup, “we would have won.” But the icing on the top of this insurrection cake was when Marge took aim at sex toys, telling these young Republicans about how teachers are now seemingly handing out “dildos, butt plugs, and lube,” then helpfully told the crowd that “by the way: you can pick up a butt plug or dildo at Target and CVS now.”

“Sounds like someone’s giving her Secret Santa a hint!,” was Kimmel’s immediate response to that odd bit of highly specific intel.

The host also admitted that he always wonders “where they get this stuff? These non-problems they get all worked up about. Well, it turns out, as is often the case, it was a topic tackled by the always-vigilant crew at the Tucker Carlson show.” And if you thought hearing Greene say the word “butt plug” was funny, you clearly haven’t seen Tucker’s reaction to someone else talking about dildos.



It was a momentous moment in the history of news, as Kimmel pointed out: “We just witnessed a dildo reporting on another dildo. I never thought I’d see the day.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 4:50 mark.