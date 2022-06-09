Marjorie Taylor Greene is back to mangle the English language once again. While addressing Congress and railing against a new gun control bill being proposed in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, Greene pulled from her “peach tree dish” of garbled sayings to claim that her rights are being “fragrantly violated.”

As an apparently odiferous supporter of the Second Amendment, the die-hard MAGA congresswoman is opposed to any and all gun control laws even if they could prevent another school shooting like the one in Uvalde. As Greene not-so-eloquently put it, her gun rights are what’s most important here.

hate it when my rights are fragrantly violated pic.twitter.com/GbCxlXWx7i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2022

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with Greene’s latest pronunciation faux-pas. Folks went to town on her stinky grasp of how words work. You can see some of the reactions below:

I love how she said it, paused on it for a split second, and thought, "yeah I nailed that" https://t.co/OFYtZq4bFO — Drew McKevitt (@drewmckevitt) June 9, 2022

Yeah that stinks — Clutch Hicks (@goblin_lord) June 9, 2022

She's not smarter than a 5th grader https://t.co/thBq0XTLeI — Wade Parker (@VH_Hiker) June 9, 2022

Well, something smells like 💩. — Leanne (@LRobinsonWagner) June 9, 2022

Gazpacho police

Peach tree dish

Fragrantly violated. Someone get this woman an editor and a dictionary please. https://t.co/s0Xp86ICw5 — M. Owen (@_I_Am_Owen_) June 9, 2022

Nonono she THAT STUPID. For real. — haunted dog (@zandywithaz) June 9, 2022

Her ignorance is fragrant too. Oof. https://t.co/gDBemcZRZj — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) June 9, 2022

She makes no scents — krit🌻🎗🧸 (@KrittyB419) June 9, 2022

this doesn't pass the smell test https://t.co/evkhC1mbND — The Ghost of GC 🌻 (@gtconway3dg) June 9, 2022

As for Greene’s stance on the recent slate of gun control laws, she proudly boasted on Twitter that she’ll be voting “No” on the proposed measures and shared a video of her remarks, which notably left out the “fragrantly violated” slip-up.

We don’t agree on much in Congress, but we all sure do love guns. The privileged elites are protected, but we leave Americans defenseless, especially kids in gun-free school zones. Red-flag gun confiscation laws destroy due process rights & the #2A. I’m voting NO. pic.twitter.com/XZAgREcOEd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 9, 2022

You can read her full thoughts below, which are fragrant, and not in a good way.

“Well, we don’t agree on much these days here in Congress, but I know there’s one thing we all agree on. We all agree that we really like guns,” Greene told Congress. “See, we’re the special privilege elites. We’re the ones in this chamber being protected by guns while the American people don’t have men and women outside their homes. Of course, not at any gun-free school zones they’re not protected nor at work. But here in Congress, the same Congress that’s voting to send just millions and millions of dollars worth of guns to Ukraines [sic] so they can defend themselves, is the same Congress that’s working as hard as possible to take away the Second Amendment rights from Americans. You see, our job here is to protect rights like due process and the Second Amendment rights of Americans, not strip them away. Red flag gun laws violate American’s due process rights, and this is the type of thing that we shouldn’t be passing in this Congress. Especially while we enjoy the very privileged, elite, special protection of guns.”

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)