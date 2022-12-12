mtg
Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Brought Up Butt Plugs And Dildos During A Young Republicans Speech, And People Have Questions

Either someone just saw Everything Everywhere All at Once (unlikely), or Marjorie Taylor Greene always has butt plugs on the brain. Over the weekend, America’s Most Unjustifiably Proud Chef appeared at the New York Young Republicans Club gala alongside Donald Trump Jr. After they were done being annoying about Brittney Griner, Taylor Greene gave a speech where she brought up the accessibility of sex toys.

“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here. This is the state that we’re living in right now,” she said. It was part of a “transphobic rant,” which is nauseatingly on brand for the face of the GOP.

The controversial congresswoman was one of several high-profile conservative firebrands who bashed President Joe Biden, progressives and more at the annual event… Greene bragged about not supporting a “single penny” to help Ukraine battle Russia while suggesting money would be better spent on attacking drug cartels in Mexico. “They care about a country called Ukraine whose borders are far away and most of you couldn’t find it on a map,” added Greene, who received an award from the club.

Other guests at the gala included Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and Andrew Giuliani. It was a real who’s who of people who actual New Yorkers despise. It’s also led people to wonder why the GOP hates sex toys so much.

(Via NY Post)

×