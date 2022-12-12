Either someone just saw Everything Everywhere All at Once (unlikely), or Marjorie Taylor Greene always has butt plugs on the brain. Over the weekend, America’s Most Unjustifiably Proud Chef appeared at the New York Young Republicans Club gala alongside Donald Trump Jr. After they were done being annoying about Brittney Griner, Taylor Greene gave a speech where she brought up the accessibility of sex toys.

“By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here. This is the state that we’re living in right now,” she said. It was part of a “transphobic rant,” which is nauseatingly on brand for the face of the GOP.

The controversial congresswoman was one of several high-profile conservative firebrands who bashed President Joe Biden, progressives and more at the annual event… Greene bragged about not supporting a “single penny” to help Ukraine battle Russia while suggesting money would be better spent on attacking drug cartels in Mexico. “They care about a country called Ukraine whose borders are far away and most of you couldn’t find it on a map,” added Greene, who received an award from the club.

Other guests at the gala included Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and Andrew Giuliani. It was a real who’s who of people who actual New Yorkers despise. It’s also led people to wonder why the GOP hates sex toys so much.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala: “By the way, you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays. I don’t even know how we got here. …This is the state that we’re living in right now.” pic.twitter.com/99ftnsEyA5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 11, 2022

When Ted Cruz was a Texas State Attorney, he tried to ban dildoes in that state. Now, Marjorie Taylor Greene is against the sale of dildos. Clearly, that pair of dildos hates competition! https://t.co/MGHIT9ShTK — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 11, 2022

Why do republicans hate sex toys? First, Ted Cruz wants to ban dildos and now this. They are obsessed with people’s sex lives. It’s fucking weird https://t.co/X9RHNanFZT — Laura (@Laura_voteblue) December 11, 2022

Newsflash from an archaeologist: erotic products have been popular for millennia. People have always liked sex and we have thousands of years of smutty trash to prove it https://t.co/8kzrwgFIBf — Flint Dibble 🍖🏺 (@FlintDibble) December 12, 2022

One guy in the back shouts, "Yeah!" Imagine how dejected he'll be the next time he goes to CVS. Disinformation carries a high price. https://t.co/81tygbpi8h — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) December 11, 2022

Even if a butt plug can be purchased at Target or CVS, it’s doubtful any is large enough to fit MTG, who, after all, is a giant asshole. https://t.co/eUrvan8KXM — Kop*wow 🇺🇦 (@KPLWW5) December 12, 2022

How does she know this? I've never seen anything like that at target or CVS. She's clearly looking for them. https://t.co/T37ViRHkam — Sognando di Sicilia pensa che GQP sono pazzi. (@lastrega) December 11, 2022

If ever someone needed a ball gag…. https://t.co/Vta8tWd9Ol — Victoria Brownworth #NotLeavingThisBirdApp (@VABVOX) December 12, 2022

Conservatives really do hate anyone having sex for fun. https://t.co/43Bfw36n67 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) December 11, 2022

Target Manager: "As I told you last time, Rep Green, that's an avocado, but whatever you choose to do with it: this time, no returns." https://t.co/gfRVCs8m0E — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) December 11, 2022

@RepMTG You cheated on your husband with men at the gym. Your soon to be ex filed for divorce because of your lying/cheating with a self proclaimed "polyamorous tantric sex guru". Don't judge sex toys. What's wrong with america today is fake christians & billionaires. #Hypocrites https://t.co/8tIbfoogrK — *GMQ* SUSAN 🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) December 11, 2022

(Via NY Post)