WARNING: Spoilers for Loki will be found below.

With the first three episodes of Loki now available on Disney+, Marvel is being a little less guarded about teasing what’s to come for the time-bending series. Case in point, after slowly building towards the reveal of the show’s “main villain,” played by Sophia Di Martino, Marvel has released a new featurette that leans heavily into Di Martino’s role in the series, officially calls her Sylvie, and promises more to come. But if you think you’re getting answers to her true identity, guess again.

In a seeming effort to keep the audience on its toes, the teaser featuring Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston, and director Kate Herron provides two contradictory statements on who Sylvie is. While Di Martino refers to her character as “another version of Loki,” Herron is shown immediately after saying, “She’s Sylvie. She’s not Loki,” so it’s anybody’s guess right now. However, Di Martino teases there will be answers coming.

“The audience will be intrigued by Sylvie’s arc, and the backstory,” Di Martino says as the featurette shows brief glimpses of episodes to come including a noticeable shot of Sylvie as a child. During Episode 3, Loki shared his family memories while Sylvie only revealed that she knew she was adopted at a very young age, which suggests their backstories may mirror each other in some ways, or not at all.

As Hiddleston says to wrap up the latest teaser, “Expect the unexpected.”