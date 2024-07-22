When Will The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion Special Stream?

Warning: spoilers for the Love Island USA season finale below…you’ve been warned.

All good things must come to an end. Just like Barbie Summer and Brat Summer (and, eventually, Glen Powell Summer), Love Island Summer is officially over. But it’s not about the show, about the friendships we’ve made and ruined along the way.

Love Island USA became a massive hit for Peacock this summer, so the streamer is looking to bring all those viewers back for a follow-up reunion, Bravo-style. But Ariana Madix will probably be dressed better than Andy Cohen.

After the finale aired on Sunday, it was revealed that Serena and Kordell won the season by winning the hearts of American voters and Odell Beckham Jr fans. The other finalists were Leah and Miguel, JaNa and Kenny, and Nicole and Kendall.

The season six reunion will bring some of the islanders back together to hash out some of the unresolved drama that went on during and after filming. Love Island UK used to do similar specials, though this is the first time USA has been given a follow-up. The Love Island USA season 6 reunion will be available on Peacock on August 19 at 9 p.m. ET, though it hasn’t been confirmed who exactly will be returning. So what will they talk about?!

Since leaving the Villa this weekend, each islander has finally returned to social media to express their shock at gaining hundreds of thousands of social media followers while they were deserted on that island for the last month. We’ll get a chance to see if the islanders are all still best friends after the dust finally settles a bit and they get to rewatch.

This also means that they get to see the thousands of TikTok edits of Kaylor so maybe that will change their perspective on things?

You can stream all 36 episodes of Love Island USA season six now on Peacock.