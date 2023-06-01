Manifest fans are about to be rewarded for hanging with the show through tough times. The toughest of those moments, of course, was the moment when NBC decided to cancel the series as it stood at the height of Netflix streaming popularity. This inspired Netflix to pick the show up for a final, supersized season, and now, it’s time for the final half of those episodes to drop.

A lot of loose ends remain in Flight 828’s journey, and one must also remember that things could get bumpier than they otherwise would, had the show originally followed Jeff Rake’s six-season plan. Instead, he was tasked with crunching three seasons full of bonkers ideas into a fourth season, and of course, that’s still a good problem to have, considering that the show could have been left to wither on the vine after NBC’s move.

Still, it’s time to find out whether the doomed flight’s passengers will be able to figure out why the hell they disappeared off the radar, only to appear five years later without realizing it until they landed. Also, I still need Angelina to fall into trash compactor, and I’m sad that Zeke died because he was the most redeemingly soap-operatic character of all. Yet hopefully, everyone will be able to avoid the ultimate Death Date of June 2, 2024. And yep, that’s one year earlier than the final Manifest hurrah in real life on Netflix.