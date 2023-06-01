Manifest fans are about to be rewarded for hanging with the show through tough times. The toughest of those moments, of course, was the moment when NBC decided to cancel the series as it stood at the height of Netflix streaming popularity. This inspired Netflix to pick the show up for a final, supersized season, and now, it’s time for the final half of those episodes to drop.
A lot of loose ends remain in Flight 828’s journey, and one must also remember that things could get bumpier than they otherwise would, had the show originally followed Jeff Rake’s six-season plan. Instead, he was tasked with crunching three seasons full of bonkers ideas into a fourth season, and of course, that’s still a good problem to have, considering that the show could have been left to wither on the vine after NBC’s move.
Still, it’s time to find out whether the doomed flight’s passengers will be able to figure out why the hell they disappeared off the radar, only to appear five years later without realizing it until they landed. Also, I still need Angelina to fall into trash compactor, and I’m sad that Zeke died because he was the most redeemingly soap-operatic character of all. Yet hopefully, everyone will be able to avoid the ultimate Death Date of June 2, 2024. And yep, that’s one year earlier than the final Manifest hurrah in real life on Netflix.
Plot
Last time around, Angelina unleashed some kind of volcanic fissure-hell, and Zeke sacrificed himself to save Cal’s life by absorbing the cancer. So, expect Michaela to be pretty moody while possibly also reconnecting with Jared, but Ghost Zeke will also appear on the scene before the show ends, so watch out. Furthermore, Ben and Saanvi will get themselves in trouble while seeking to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with the 828 Registry authorities. Everyone is also staring down the looming Death Date, and Angelina will grow increasingly dangerous, and god, will someone take her out already?
Cast
Well first off, Ty Doran is still portraying New Cal after the character touched an airplane wing and magically aged five years. The rest of the cast remains a largely-intact vast ensemble, including Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, and Holly Taylor as Angelina. Additionally, Matt Long is back, but he’s not Zeke, he is Ghost Zeke.
Release Date
Manifest comes in for that final landing on Friday, June 2.
Trailer
Enjoy the Ghost Zeke!
All four manifest Manifest seasons are streaming on Netflix