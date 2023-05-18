Manifest is about to complete the final leg of its Flight 828 journey on Netflix, and I think this show’s fans realize that it’s going to make very little sense but shall likely remain inexplicably watchable. Creator Jeff Rake recently promised that the series finale is the most ambitious episode of the entire series, so get ready for the madness. A show that based itself upon a flight that disappears for five years and appears again like it’s no big thing? Fans knew what they were getting into from the beginning.

One bittersweet aspect to Netflix’s pick-up of the cancelled NBC show, however, is that Rake was thrilled to give his series a fourth season, but that also meant abbreviating his initial six-season plan, so everything will be all crunched up, and hopefully, that also means that Angelina will land in a trash compactor. I’m more fascinated, however, by the return of Zeke as Ghost Zeke (visiting Michaela) after he finally kicked the bucket in a sacrificial move. The rest of this trailer is dominated by Saanvi freaking out about the Death Date of June 2, 2024. Surely, it’s no sheer coincidence that the final episodes will drop a year earlier on the calendar.

There are a ton of loose ends to tie up, so the new synopsis is massive:

In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.

Manifest comes to an end on June 2.