Matt Smith Didn’t Miss A Beat While Correcting A Reporter On ‘House Of The Dragon’ Co-Star Emma D’Arcy’s Pronouns

It’s almost dragon time, as season two of House of the Dragon is set to premiere this weekend, and fans will finally get what they’ve been eagerly waiting for for nearly two years: more Matt Smith interviews! It’s been far too long since we’ve gotten some of those.

At the London premiere for the series, Smith was speaking with English TV presenter Sue Perkins when Perkins mentioned interviewing Emma D’Arcy and that “she gave you all the credit” for the infamous season one finale which sets the scene for season two. D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, is nonbinary and has spoken in the past about using them/them pronouns.

Smith seamlessly responded “I can’t take the credit, [but] I have to say, aren’t they brilliant?” he said before adding, “They are absolutely brilliant and you’re in for a real treat with Emma this year, I think Emma’s put in… a really great performance,” Smith added.

Perkins, a comedian and former host of The Great British Bake Off, was criticized online after the clip made the rounds, and she apologized on X, “It was a sh*tty mistake. Had loads of stuff going on in my earpiece and so wasn’t as focused as I should have been. No excuses though. These things matter and I feel terrible about it. Am a massive fan of their work and would never want to be disrespectful x.”

House of the Dragon will return for a dragon-centric second season this Sunday, June 16th on HBO and Max.

(Via Deadline)

